Ivanka Trump, Jill Biden, Jeff Bezos' Fiancée And Others Reach Out To Princess Kate Middleton After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Following the unexpected cancer diagnosis of Kate Middleton (aka Catherine, Princess of Wales), several prominent figures have come forward to express their support.

What Happened: First Lady Jill Biden, Ivanka Trump, former first daughter, First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis and Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sanchez have shown solidarity with Middleton. On Friday, Middleton’s shared the news by posting a video message on social media platforms from Windsor.

The First Lady of the U.S. took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “You are brave, and we love you.”

The former first daughter sent a comment on Instagram saying “Sending love and prayers to you and your family.” She later shared Middleton’s video on X saying, “Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way.”

Sanchez also commented on Instagram saying, “Sending love.”

DeSantis, who got diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and won the battle a year later, also took to X and said, “From one mom to another, you've got this. If I can beat it, so can you. Have faith, stay strong, and fight like hell. We're praying for you!”

As per the video shared by the Princess, her Cancer was discovered after she underwent major abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January. The specific type and stage of the cancer have not been disclosed by Kensington Palace, which has requested that people refrain from speculating.

Why It Matters: The news of Middleton’s cancer diagnosis comes after weeks of speculation from tabloids and fans. The Princess had essentially disappeared from the public eye in December, sparking rumors. It was later revealed that she had been recovering from a planned abdominal surgery in January.

This news also follows the announcement of King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis in February. The 75-year-old monarch of the U.K. and 14 other Commonwealth realms was diagnosed with Cancer following a hospital procedure for benign prostate-related issues.

The British Royal Family was embroiled in controversy earlier this month after they released a photo of Middleton and her family to address concerns about her prolonged absence. The was said to be heavily edited and instead of quelling rumors, it sparked further controversy.

