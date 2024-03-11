Photoshop Fail? British Royal Family In A Pickle As Media Outlets Spot Heavily Edited Kate Middleton Photo With Children

Loading... Loading...

The Royal Family has released a photo of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, which appears to be heavily edited. The image, intended to address concerns about Middleton’s prolonged absence, has instead sparked further controversy.

What Happened: The photo, released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page, has raised eyebrows due to its apparent heavy editing. The image, which features Middleton and her family, has been described as “unsettling” and “incredible in its ineptitude” by The Verge.

The edits on the image were so bad that the Associated Press and Reuters issued rare kill notifications for it, as per the report.

The image, released on Mother’s Day in the U.K., has only added to the speculation surrounding Middleton’s absence. The Royal Family has been tight-lipped about Middleton’s health and the reasons for her disappearance, leading to various conspiracy theories.

The release of the edited image has only served to intensify the public’s curiosity about Middleton’s prolonged absence. The Royal Family’s image is of paramount importance, as highlighted in Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” where he discusses the sacrifices made to maintain the family’s public image.

While it’s possible that the image was edited to combine several photos, the apparent clumsiness of the editing has led to speculation about the Royal Family’s intentions, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Middleton’s prolonged absence from public life, following an undisclosed abdominal surgery, had sparked widespread speculation. This was further compounded by the news of her father-in-law, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. following his father’s diagnosis also stirred up speculation about the state of the Royal Family. The release of this controversial image only adds to the ongoing speculation and raises further questions about the Royal Family’s handling of Middleton’s absence.

