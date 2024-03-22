Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP House Speaker Amid Border Security Debate: 'I'm Done With This One'

Loading... Loading...

Amid ongoing debates over border security and government spending, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for a change in the House leadership, pointing to these issues as the catalyst for her discontent.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Greene voiced her dissatisfaction with the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-La), citing concerns over border security and spending on X, formerly Twitter.

“We need a Speaker of the House who will fight to secure America's border at all cost! Not one that passes a trillion dollar Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules. I'm done with this one,” she wrote.

Why It Matters: Greene’s recent statements are part of a broader narrative of internal party conflict. She labeled the Republican majority a “complete failure” regarding their handling of spending and border strategy. She criticized the majority for not utilizing their power effectively to address the border situation, calling for a government shutdown instead of passing the proposed funding.

Earlier, former GOP member Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) questioned Johnson’s political savvy in dealing with Ukraine aid, suggesting Johnson lacked the necessary acumen to broker a deal. This skepticism was further compounded when Johnson himself described an “intense” White House meeting, where he felt isolated while discussing Ukraine funding and the urgency to prevent a government shutdown.

