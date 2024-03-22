Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP House Speaker Amid Border Security Debate: 'I'm Done With This One'

Amid ongoing debates over border security and government spending, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for a change in the House leadership, pointing to these issues as the catalyst for her discontent.
What Happened: On Wednesday, Greene voiced her dissatisfaction with the current Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-La), citing concerns over border security and spending on X, formerly Twitter.
“We need a Speaker of the House who will fight to secure America's border at all cost! Not one that passes a trillion dollar Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules. I'm done with this one,” she wrote.
See Also: Republican Billionaires Rally To Fund Trump’s Presidential Campaign: Donors Extending ‘Overwhelming Amount Of Support’
Why It Matters: Greene’s recent statements are part of a broader narrative of internal party conflict. She labeled the Republican majority a “complete failure” regarding their handling of spending and border strategy. She criticized the majority for not utilizing their power effectively to address the border situation, calling for a government shutdown instead of passing the proposed funding.
Earlier, former GOP member Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) questioned Johnson’s political savvy in dealing with Ukraine aid, suggesting Johnson lacked the necessary acumen to broker a deal. This skepticism was further compounded when Johnson himself described an “intense” White House meeting, where he felt isolated while discussing Ukraine funding and the urgency to prevent a government shutdown.
Read Next: Trump Wants To Know If Cassidy Hutchinson Will Be Prosecuted For Her Limo Testimony: She’s Totally ‘Crushed’
Pixabay on Pexels and Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.