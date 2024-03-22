Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls GOP Majority A 'Complete Failure' Over Spending And Border Strategy

Loading... Loading...

Amidst heightened tensions over government spending and border security, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has taken a firm stand against the current Republican majority’s strategy, voicing her dissent on social media.

What Happened: On Friday, Greene strongly opposed the current Republican majority’s approach to government funding, branding it a “complete failure” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

She wrote, “Our Republican majority is a complete failure. We have the power of the purse, which means we can control what the entire government does. Tomorrow Speaker Johnson is funding the government that has created this invasion. I'm voting NO! SHUT IT DOWN!”

Greene posted a video of the riot-like situation that unfolded in El Paso, Texas, when hundreds of immigrants rushed towards the U.S.-Mexico border. Border guards were seen failing to control the mob as some were seen getting knocked over.

Why It Matters: Greene’s comments highlight the internal divisions within the Republican Party as they struggle to agree on the best approach to government spending and border security.

These internal rifts come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Texas’ controversial border enforcement law, which grants state and local law enforcement the power to arrest individuals suspected of illegal border crossings.

Moreover, the collapse of a bipartisan border deal, which former President Donald Trump claimed to have “killed,” further complicates the situation. As reported in February, Trump’s influence and the subsequent failure of the deal reflect the ongoing challenges in reaching a consensus on immigration reform.

Adding to the complexity, the White House has reportedly dismissed House Speaker Mike Johnson’s requests for a meeting with President Joe Biden, indicating a standoff between the executive branch and Republican lawmakers amid the border deal chaos.

