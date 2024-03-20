Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Backs Ozempic's Potential To Reduce Monthly Food Expenses — Less Eating, More Saving

Loading... Loading...

Ross Gerber, a prominent Tesla investor, has suggested that using Ozempic could lead to significant cost savings.

What Happened: Gerber took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the potential financial benefits of using Ozempic, a weight-loss drug developed by Novo Nordisk A/S NVO.

Gerber said, “It's possible that using ozempic might actually save people money too.”

He quoted a user who claimed that their expenses at restaurants and grocery stores had drastically decreased since starting the medication, potentially saving them close to $1,000 a month.

Gerber’s comment was in response to a post by a user named Vito, who expressed concern about the potential impact of Ozempic on the food and beverage industry. The user, who is on the medication along with his wife, reported a significant reduction in their monthly spending on food-related items.

Why It Matters: Ozempic has been a hot topic in recent news. In a move to destigmatize the conversation around obesity and weight management medications, Oprah Winfrey hosted a prime-time special to discuss the stigma associated with weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. This special aimed to challenge the shame and judgment associated with weight and its management.

Earlier, Gary Black, a well-known investor, shared information about Oprah Winfrey’s TV special, where she discussed her weight loss journey and the role of GLP-1 weight loss drugs. This special, titled "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution," featured Winfrey's weight loss journey and her use of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro/Zepbound.

Despite the optimism surrounding these drugs, a majority of Americans remain skeptical about the potential of new weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, to significantly impact the country's obesity rate. This skepticism calls for a broader discussion about the role of genetics in weight loss success.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, introduced its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in Japan in response to the country’s rising obesity rates. Despite Japan's reputation for being health-conscious, the country has seen a significant increase in obesity, particularly among men in their 20s. This trend has prompted Novo Nordisk to introduce its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in Japan.

