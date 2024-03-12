Gary Black Keeping Tabs On Oprah's Upcoming TV Special About Ozempic — 'Shame, Blame And The Weight Loss Revolution'

Loading... Loading...

Future Fund co-founder Gary Black on Monday shared information about legendary television mogul Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming TV special, where she will discuss her weight loss journey and the role of GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

What Happened: Black, a well-known investor, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share information on Winfrey’s TV special, scheduled for Mar. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

The special, titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” will feature Winfrey’s weight loss journey and her use of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s NVO Ozempic and Eli Lilly and Co.’s LLY Mounjaro/Zepbound.

Black’s tweet suggests that the TV special could have a significant impact on the stocks of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, both of which are major players in the GLP-1 weight loss drug market.

Why It Matters: Winfrey’s TV special comes at a time when the use of GLP-1 weight loss drugs is a hot topic. These drugs, which were initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, have shown promise in aiding weight loss. This has led to increased interest from both consumers and investors.

However, earlier this month, the World Health Organization or WHO warned that the escalating worldwide obesity epidemic, impacting over a billion individuals, cannot be effectively addressed solely through the consumption of obesity medications.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Black has hinted towards the significance of such drugs. Last year, in October, Black predicted that Mounjaro could fetch revenue of $10 billion for Lilly in 2025. He said this considering the estimated market potential of GLP-1 that is at $100 billion per year, given that 42% of American adults come under the obese category.

Meanwhile, Ozempic-maker has halted trials testing potential treatment for kidney failure on early signs of efficacy, in October last year. At the time, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee advised Novo Nordisk to prematurely conclude its kidney outcomes trial, FLOW, following an interim analysis indicating the treatment’s high chances of success. The trial was stopped nearly a year earlier than planned.

