Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk To Introduce Obesity Drug Wegovy In Japan, Acknowledging Country's Rising Weight Issue

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk NVO, a Danish pharmaceutical company, is set to launch its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in Japan. This move is in response to the rising obesity rates in the country.

What Happened: Despite Japan’s reputation for being health-conscious, the country has seen a significant increase in obesity, particularly among men in their 20s. This trend has prompted Novo Nordisk to introduce its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in Japan, reported Bloomberg.

Wegovy, a GLP-1 drug, has been a major success for Novo Nordisk, contributing to a 70% increase in the company’s shares over the past year. The drug’s introduction in Japan marks the first effective obesity medication to be made available in the country in nearly three decades.

Despite the initial skepticism, Japan has proven to be a promising market for weight-loss drugs. The Japan Society for the Study of Obesity uses a lower BMI threshold of 25, due to the Japanese population’s susceptibility to obesity-related health issues at a lower BMI.

Novo Nordisk Pharma’s president and representative director in Japan, Kasper Bødker Mejlvang, cited the lack of awareness about obesity as a disease and the associated stigma as factors influencing the company’s selection of the country. He said, "There's a big educational task ahead of us."

"When you use the BMI measure of 25, obesity levels in Japan are actually not that different from America or Europe," said Wataru Ogawa, a professor at Kobe University's School of Medicine and executive director of the obesity group.

Japan’s government is also concerned about the potential misuse of the drug, given the country’s strong diet culture. As a result, the drug’s launch will be carefully controlled, with a peak sales forecast of approximately $219 million in five years, according to the ministry.

Why It Matters: The global obesity crisis, affecting over a billion people, has been a growing concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that the use of obesity medications alone will not be sufficient to address this crisis. Despite this, the demand for weight-loss drugs continues to rise.

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy has been a game-changer in the weight-loss drug market, with its success contributing to a significant increase in the company’s shares. The drug’s introduction in Japan, a country known for its health-conscious population, is a significant move that could further boost Novo Nordisk’s position in the global weight-loss drug market.

Despite the promising prospects, Novo Nordisk has faced challenges in meeting the global demand for Wegovy. Indian pharmaceutical companies have been working on developing their versions of the drug to enhance global access and affordability.

