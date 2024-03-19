Oprah Winfrey Tackles Weight Loss Drug Stigma In Prime-Time Special Amid Wegovy-Ozempic Frenzy: 'For 25 Years, Making Fun Of My Weight Was National Sport'

Loading... Loading...

In a move to demystify the conversation around obesity and weight management medications, Oprah Winfrey has taken to the airwaves with a prime-time special that delves into the stigma associated with weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

What Happened: Winfrey dedicated a prime-time special to discussing the stigma surrounding weight loss and the use of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, The New York Times reported.

The hourlong program, which aired on Monday, aimed to challenge the shame and judgment associated with weight and its management. Winfrey shared her personal experiences with weight bias and her decision to take medication to manage her weight, emphasizing an end to the shaming she endured for years.

"For 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport," Winfrey said on the show.

During the special, titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” Winfrey and guests, including individuals who have lost significant weight using these medications, discussed the concept of “food noise” and how such drugs can quiet it.

One of them, Amy Kane, who lost 160 pounds on Mounjaro, said, “I felt like I was freed.”

However, the special also addressed the side effects of weight loss drugs. One patient recounted a severe adverse reaction, while Dr. Amanda Velazquez, an obesity expert, downplayed the side effects as “overhyped.” The program highlighted the challenges patients face in accessing these medications, including insurance coverage issues and supply shortages.

The special also featured commentary from Dr. Michelle Hauser of the Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center and Kate Manne, a Cornell University associate professor, who expressed concerns about the focus on weight loss as a medical issue.

Why It Matters: The conversation around weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, produced by Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, has intensified in recent months. Investor Gary Black highlighted the significance of Winfrey’s special and its potential impact on public perception of GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

Amidst a global obesity crisis affecting over a billion people, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that obesity medications alone are not a silver bullet. The use of these drugs has skyrocketed, leading to supply shortages and a rise in counterfeit medications, as reported by Novo Nordisk’s CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, who is taking serious measures to combat the issue.

The stock of Novo Nordisk A/S closed at $133.32 on Monday, reflecting a slight increase from its previous close of $132.89. The company’s shares have been fluctuating within a 52-week range of $69.55 to $138.28, as the conversation around obesity treatments continues to evolve.

