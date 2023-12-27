Trump's New Buddy In 2024 Race? Ramaswamy Catches His Eye Despite TV Ad Pullback - 'He Will, I Am Sure, Endorse Me'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s lead in the race has expanded to over 50 points in national polls, despite facing multiple competitors. Meanwhile, a Republican candidate possibly approaching the end of their campaign continues to draw praise from the former president.



What Happened: Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his campaign for presidency in the 2024 election earlier this year and quickly became viewed as one of the potential candidates that could defeat Trump in the primary.

Ramaswamy soared up the polls and was listed at second or third place behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for months before falling back down in his polling position. The latest Morning Consult poll sees Ramaswamy with 6% of support from Republican voters, trailing Trump (66%), DeSantis (11%) and Nikki Haley (11%).

In presidential debates, Ramaswamy is one of the candidates who have mostly avoided criticizing Trump, a move that comes with the former president being mostly positive about him. Political experts see the move as a potential play to become Trump's vice presidential nominee.

On Tuesday, Trump offered his praise of Ramaswamy once again.

"Vivek is a good man, and he is not done yet!" Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

The comment from Trump comes as reports say Ramaswamy has cut his television ad spending ahead of several key primary votes in early 2024.

Trump also appears confident that if Ramaswamy drops out or loses in the primary, he will throw support his way.

"He will, I am sure, Endorse me."

Trump shared a link to a political story that cites an NBC News report that Ramaswamy stopped television ads after spending more than $200,000 on TV ads in the first week of December.

Ramaswamy's campaign said it was still actively campaigning and spending on advertising, just choosing to limit TV ad spending.

"We are focused on bringing out the voters we've identified – best way to reach them is using addressable advertising, mail, text, live calls and doors to communicate with our voters on Vivek's vision for America, making their plan to caucus and turning them out," Ramaswamy's campaign press secretary Tricia McLaughlin told NBC News.

Why It's Important: Trump has declared Ramaswamy the winner of the presidential debate on several occasions. While announcing he was skipping the debates, Trump previously said he might watch to see what the candidates say to determine who may be suitable for the role of his running mate.

"Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President," Trump said at the time.

While Ramaswamy has paused television ads to focus on other areas for the states of Iowa and New Hampshire, his Republican rivals are still buying TV ads, according to NBC News. Trump, Haley and DeSantis spent $1.1 million, $1 million and $270,000 respectively on TV ads during the week that Ramaswamy spent only $6,000.

While there are other mediums to share campaign messages on, the TV ad decision comes as Ramaswamy has fallen behind in polls and could face a severe uphill battle in the Republican presidential race.

Ramaswamy has been supportive of Trump and was among the first to come to the defense of the former president after he was removed from the Colorado ballot. Ramaswamy has also criticized numerous investigations against Trump.

Trump has often praised Ramaswamy throughout the 2024 election campaign, while he is often highly critical of his other opponents.

"I think Vivek has done a very good job, frankly. I think some others have done a good job," Trump previously said.

Earlier this year, Trump said he was pleased to see Ramaswamy tied with Mike Pence in the Republican presidential race and nearing the level of DeSantis.

Trump also said that Ramaswamy could be "very good" for the vice president role earlier this year.

