Logitech, B. Riley Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 100 points on Monday.
Shares of Logitech International S.A. LOGI fell in today’s pre-market trading.
Logitech announced the departure of CFO Chuck Boynton and reaffirmed its 2024 financial outlook.
Logitech International shares declined 4.8% to $90.14in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY shares dipped 11% to $15.65 pre-market trading. B. Riley Financial failed to file its audited results after the end of extension period.
- Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX shares tumbled 10.8% to $6.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR dipped 9.1% to $70.50 pre-market trading. The company’s CEO Jared Isaacman said bids from potential contenders failed to sufficiently value the firm, according to Bloomberg News.
- AlTi Global, Inc. ALTI shares fell 6.7% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. AlTi Global posted a loss of 87 cents per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 21 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $91.71 million.
- Li Auto Inc. LI fell 5.8% to $35.57 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Friday.
- Geron Corporation GERN shares declined 5.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 92% on Friday. The company announced that the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted in favor of the clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with low-to-intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 3.8% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Falls Further, S&P 500 Records Second Weekly Loss
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.