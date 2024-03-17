Adam Schiff Slams Supreme Court Move To Delay Trump Immunity Case: 'Terrible Decision'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has raised concerns about the potential impact of delays in the Supreme Court case concerning former President Donald Trump’s claim of presidential immunity on the forthcoming November election.

What Happened: He underscored the need for the Supreme Court to promptly address Trump’s assertion that his presidential status shields him from prosecution. Schiff warned that any postponement in the case would be a “terrible decision,” reported The Hill.

Protracted legal proceedings involving Trump have diminished the chances of him facing trial before the November election. Schiff singled out Trump’s federal Jan. 6 case as the most significant, arguing that a delay could deprive voters of vital information.

He said, "It'll be a terrible decision in depriving American voters of the information they would learn during the course of that trial, but it would also just further discredit this partisan and reactionary court,” according to the report.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says ‘Donald’s Cognitive Decline And Wrongdoing In The Hot Seat’ At Hur’s Hearing: ‘Democrats Landed Some Serious Blows Of Their Own’

Schiff also alleged that Trump’s legal team is deliberately seeking delays in all his legal cases, hoping to get them dismissed if Trump secures re-election in November.

The Supreme Court has set the arguments for the immunity case for late April, with a verdict anticipated by the end of June or earlier. This schedule leaves a slim window for a trial before the November election.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court’s decision to entertain Trump’s immunity claim has sparked controversy among legal experts. Michael Conway, a legal expert and former counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry of President Richard Nixon, criticized the court’s decision, stating that the court’s question is flawed and could lead to an incorrect ruling.

Furthermore, the delay in Trump’s first criminal trial, the hush money case, until mid-April due to the revelation of new evidence, is seen as a strategic move by the former President to buy more time for his legal team.

Read Next: ‘White House Is Panicking’: GOP Says Joe Biden Administration Is ‘Obstructing Congress’ From Getting Necessary Documents, Interviews

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.