Donald Trump's Debt Spiral: Ex-President Now Owes $1 Million More In Interest Related To NY Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump is facing a quickly worsening financial situation as interest on a New York fraud judgment against him piles up at an alarming rate.

Every nine days, Trump's debt increases by $1 million due to interest, pushing his total owed to the state of New York to $455 million as of the latest count.

This amount stems from a judgment signed on Feb. 22 by Judge Arthur Engoron, with Trump's total penalty set to increase by another $1 million every nine days as he navigates the appeals process.

This situation places Trump in a race against time, with a looming deadline of March 11 to file arguments in his appeal effort.

As Trump seeks to pause the enforcement of the judgment while pursuing a full appeal, the total amount he owes is expected to surpass $457 million by March 25.

This includes the possibility, albeit slim, that the appellate panel might allow Trump to post an appeal bond of just $100 million instead of the full amount.

Regardless of the appellate panel's decision, the amount Trump owes will continue to grow, potentially reaching $470 million by the time the Republican National Convention kicks off in mid-July. This figure includes $16 million in post-judgment interest, underscoring the severity of Trump's financial woes.

Meanwhile, Trump's co-defendants, including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and former Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg, are also experiencing mounting interest on the penalties they owe.

Trump's defense team has criticized the judgment as "exorbitant and punitive."

