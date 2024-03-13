Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Slams Georgia Prosecutors For 'Sloppiness' After Some Charges Dismissed: 'Good Step In The Right Direction'

Loading... Loading...

Alina Habba, the legal representative for ex-President Donald Trump, has publicly condemned the ‘sloppiness’ of Fulton County prosecutors following the dismissal of six counts in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

What Happened: Habba expressed her disapproval on Wednesday after six charges against Trump and his allies in the Georgia election interference case were dropped. Despite not being Trump’s counsel in this particular case, Habba described the decision as a “step in the right direction,” reported The Hill.

During her appearance on Fox News’s “The Story,” Habba expressed regret that not all counts were dismissed. “I wish that all the counts had been dropped because that's probably what should have been,” she said. “It goes to the sloppiness of, frankly, the prosecutors down there.”

The dropped charges primarily concern Trump’s pressure campaign on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in his bid to retain power after the 2020 election loss. Judge Scott McAfee ruled that while the charges had the “essential” elements of each crime, they lacked enough detail for the defendants to prepare their defenses.

Habba, who represents Trump in civil fraud and defamation cases in New York, also took a shot at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, citing a previously undisclosed relationship between Willis and a prosecutor on her team as further proof of “sloppiness.”

“I'm going to defer to this judge to make the right decision, but today was a good step in the right direction,” said Habba, according to the report.

Why It Matters: It was reported earlier that a Georgia state judge dismissed six of the 41 charges in the criminal case against Trump. This decision impacted three of the 13 felony counts Trump faced, without affecting the primary accusation of a racketeering conspiracy related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Previously, in February, the personal relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade came under scrutiny. The defense argued that their relationship made the indictment "fatally defective." Willis and Wade defended their relationship, which they claimed began in early 2022, and maintained that it did not create a conflict in the case against Trump.

