Trump Prosecutor's Romantic Life Under Scrutiny in Election Interference Case: Defense Says Relationship Doesn't 'Pass The Smell Test'

In a recent hearing, Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, defended her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The hearing was held amidst allegations of election interference prosecution against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

What Happened: The purpose of the hearing was to determine if the district attorney’s office should be disqualified from the case due to the relationship between Willis and Wade. The defense, led by Trump campaign operative Michael Roman, argues that their relationship makes the indictment “fatally defective,” reported The Hill.

Willis and Wade both took the stand to defend their relationship, which they claim began in early 2022. They both struggled to provide precise dates for the start and end of their relationship, with Willis stating that they had a “tough conversation” in August 2023, which she considers the end of their relationship.

Despite the end of their romantic involvement, both Willis and Wade described each other as “good friends”. Their relationship timeline was challenged by testimony from Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis, who claimed their relationship began in 2019.

The defense also questioned Willis’s financial dealings with Wade, pointing to joint vacations and other trips for which they claim Wade paid. Willis and Wade maintain that they divided their travel expenses evenly, with Willis often paying in cash.

The hearing continues with the defense suggesting that Willis and Wade’s cash system doesn’t “pass the smell test”.

Why It Matters: The allegations against Willis and Wade have been a point of contention in the election interference case against Trump. Concerns have been raised about the public's confidence in the case due to the allegations.

Earlier, a Georgia judge had ordered the unsealing of Wade’s divorce case records, following a defense lawyer’s request indicating a possible inappropriate relationship between Willis and Wade. However, the unsealed records did not contain any reference to the alleged affair.

Willis had previously defended Wade’s qualifications in the state's case against Trump, amidst misconduct allegations. Despite the controversy, both Willis and Wade have denied any conflict of interest arising from their relationship.

Image via Shutterstock

