Dollar Tree, Williams-Sonoma And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.1% to $149.85 in after-hours trading.

Minim, Inc. MINM said it entered into a definitive merger agreement with e2Companies. Minim shares jumped 67.9% to $8.41 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM to have earned $5.14 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.7% to $239.45 in after-hours trading.

Clover Health Investments, Corp CLOV reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and issued strong FY24 insurance revenue guidance. Clover Health Investments shares gained 5.6% to $0.8108 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lennar Corporation LEN to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares rose 0.02% to $166.01 in after-hours trading.

