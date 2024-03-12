Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Democrats Of Plotting To Ban Tiktok For Election Interference: 'Get Ready For A New Crackdown'

Loading... Loading...

Introduction: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has expressed her views on the Democrats’ stance on TikTok, suggesting a potential narrative of election interference.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Taylor Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her concerns about the Democrats’ approach towards TikTok. She suggested that the Democrats are creating a narrative of foreign interference in American elections via TikTok, in order to claim potential rigging of the 2024 elections. Greene also hinted at a possible crackdown on social media platforms perceived as threats by the Democrats, including X and Truth Social.

Greene, who has previously been banned by Twitter, emphasized the importance of protecting free speech.

Why It Matters: The tweet comes amidst ongoing legislative efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S. due to concerns over data sharing with the Chinese government and potential propaganda dissemination. The U.S. is also expected to tighten its grip on economic interactions with China, signaling a strategic move to protect its national interests and maintain technological superiority.

Interestingly, former President Donald Trump, who had previously supported a TikTok ban, has recently expressed his opposition to the ban, arguing that it would benefit Meta Platforms.

