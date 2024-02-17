Donald Trump Mulls 16-week Abortion Ban In Private Conversations With Allies

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has privately told his advisers and allies that he is in favor of a 16-week national abortion ban, making only exceptions for rape, incest or when the mother's life is at risk.

What Happened: Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in mid-2022, Trump has been reticent to publicly declare his stance on abortion restrictions.

He believes discussing his views openly could alienate a significant portion of his base before clinching the Republican nomination, according to The New York Times.

Trump's view on abortion has been consistent since his 2015 presidential candidacy, with a particular emphasis on a 16-week ban.

He was previously quoted saying, “Know what I like about 16? It’s even. It’s four months.”

The issue of abortion has become a litmus test in Trump's evaluation of potential vice-presidential candidates, with a clear preference for those who support "the three exceptions." This stance is seen as a strategic move to balance the expectations of social conservatives with the broader Republican and independent voter base.

The former president is also strategizing for the upcoming South Carolina Republican primary, where he faces competition from Nikki Haley.

South Carolina's stringent abortion laws, which prohibit the procedure after six weeks, set a backdrop for Trump's political maneuvers.

Trump's appointments to the Supreme Court, which played a pivotal role in overturning Roe v. Wade, have become a double-edged sword. While he has taken credit for these appointments, the decision's political fallout has prompted him to reconsider his position, aiming for a compromise that could appease both sides of the abortion debate.

In fact, Trump's nuanced approach to abortion reflects a broader Republican dilemma: how to address the issue in a post-Roe v. Wade America.

With a majority of abortions occurring before 13 weeks, the proposed 16-week ban represents a political calculation rather than a medically informed policy.

