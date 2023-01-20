Former President Donald Trump has called for the arrest of journalists that broke a story about a leaked draft opinion that indicated that the Supreme Court was heading toward overturning Roe v. Wade.

What Happened: Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday, “Arrest the reporter, publisher, editor - you’ll get your answer fast. Stop playing games and wasting time!”

The former U.S. leader was reacting to a news story titled “Supreme Court can’t identify abortion-opinion leaker.”

Trump said the Supreme court will “never find out, & it’s important that they do.” He added, “ So, go, to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list.”

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court announced that its probe into the leak has turned out inconclusive results, reported Politico.

The announcement came eight months after Politico published a draft of the Supreme Court opinion.

The report of the probe indicates that Marshal Gail Curley interviewed almost 100 Supreme Court employees and focused on 82 people who had electronic or hard copies of the opinion. However, the report did not state whether the nine justices on the court’s last term or their spouses were also interviewed, reported Politico.

The investigators said that the court’s process for handling physical and electronic copies of opinions and other internal communications was archaic and not stringent enough, which means it was difficult to trace leaks, according to the report.

