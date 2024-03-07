Trump's Must Fork Out $83.3M Within Three Days To E. Jean Carroll: Judge Says 'Current Situation Is A Result Of His...Actions'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a New York judge has denied former President Donald Trump’s plea for a temporary delay in the penalties of E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case. Trump now has a three-day window to pay or post a bond for the entire $83.3 million judgment.

What Happened: Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Trump’s request on Thursday. Kaplan stated that Trump’s current predicament is a result of his own delay. He pointed out that Trump had sufficient time since January 26 to arrange his finances in anticipation of this judgment, but he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict to file his motion for an unsecured or partially secured stay, reported ABC News.

“Mr. Trump’s current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions,” said the Judge, according to the report.

Trump’s inability to show how the judgment constitutes an “irreparable injury” or the costs he would incur by posting a bond were among the reasons for the denial. However, Kaplan indicated he is still considering Trump’s request for a reduced bond or a delay until the resolution of his post-trial motions.

Trump’s lawyers had previously argued that covering the $83.3 million would cause the former president “irreparable injury in the form of substantial costs.” In response to the ruling, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “President Trump filed a timely motion to stay the ridiculous judgment, and many courts, including the Second Circuit, recognize the importance of temporary administrative stays while such motions are considered.”

The deadline to pay the $83.3 million defamation judgment is on Monday. This comes after a whirlwind month for the former president, whose lawyers have been pushing to delay the half a billion dollars in various judgments owed by Trump.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of legal setbacks for Trump. Earlier this month, Judge Kaplan dismissed Trump’s plea for a mistrial in the defamation lawsuit filed by Carroll, calling the former president's arguments lacking "merit" and being "entirely pointless."

Trump’s lawyers had previously requested a postponement in the enforcement of the $83 million defamation verdict against him, citing an ongoing appeal as the reason for the delay. However, this request has now been denied.

Furthermore, Trump has been ordered to pay interest on the $355 million penalties from a separate New York case against him. The interest has accrued approximately $100 million, and Trump faces an additional $2.6 million monthly if he doesn't clear this fine.

