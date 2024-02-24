Donald Trump Requests Postponement Of $83M Verdict Enforcement In Jean Carroll Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has sought a postponement in the enforcement of the $83 million defamation verdict against him, citing an ongoing appeal as the reason for the delay.

What Happened: Trump’s lawyers have petitioned a New York judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, to halt the enforcement of the $83 million verdict arguing that the former President’s appeal could potentially reduce or dismiss the case, reported The Hill on Friday.

The lawyers have requested the fines to be suspended until a month after Trump’s post-trial motions, which are due by March 7, are considered. Alternatively, they have asked for a partial stay, which would require Trump to post a bond for only a fraction of the fees.

This request follows the verdict earlier this month, where Trump was found liable for sexual battery and defamation against columnist E. Jean Carroll in 2019. The former president was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages.

This is the second time Trump has been ordered to pay damages to Carroll. Last year, he was directed to pay $5 million for defaming her over a separate comment.

Why It Matters: The request to delay the fines comes amid Trump’s mounting legal challenges. Earlier this month, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in a case related to fraud allegations against his business in New York.

Carroll, who celebrated the verdict as a “great victory,” has pledged not to “waste a cent” of the $83.3 million awarded to her. However, the funds may not be immediately available as Trump has voiced his intention to appeal.

Trump’s increasing financial liabilities have also raised concerns. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has warned that these rising legal costs could make Trump “thoroughly compromised,” potentially impacting his potential return to the presidency.

The former president is embroiled in a series of legal challenges. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a “witch hunt.”

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.8% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 16.9% support.

