Victoria's Secret Posts Weak Sales, Joins ADT, Avid Bioservices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 0.1% points on Thursday.

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Victoria’s Secret posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s board also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $250 million. The company also guided for full-year 2024 revenue of around $6 billion versus estimates of $6.28 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Victoria's Secret shares tumbled 32.1% to $17.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO shares tumbled 27.4% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported certain preliminary third-quarter financial results and announced a proposed $160 million private placement of convertible notes.

Solowin Holdings SWIN dipped 21.3% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 135% on Wednesday.

ADT Inc. ADT shares fell 12.9% to $6.51 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of common stock and concurrent share repurchase.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG declined 8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

MMTec, Inc. MTC shares slipped 5.6% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares fell 5.1% to $2.43 in pre-market trading. Dada Nexus filed documents with the SEC late Tuesday following the completion of an independent review.

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares fell 4% to $9.22 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.

