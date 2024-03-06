Victoria's Secret Stock Is Spiraling Lower: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO shares are tumbling in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q4 Revenue: $2.08 billion, missed estimates of $2.09 billion

Q4 EPS: $2.58, beat estimates of $2.47

Victoria’s Secret said it generated $589 million in operating cash flow during the quarter and paid down $410 million on its asset-based revolving credit facility. The Company ended the quarter with a cash position of $270 million.

The company’s board also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $250 million. In fiscal-year 2023, Victoria’s Secret repurchased 3.7 million shares for a total of $125 million.

“With the long-term health of the business in mind, we remain committed to our strategic priorities: 1) Accelerate Our Core; 2) Ignite Growth; and 3) Transform the Foundation. As we look into the new year, we recognize the broader intimates market in North America has been down for four consecutive quarters and we are planning the business appropriately conservative in the near-term,” said Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret.

Outlook: Victoria’s Secret expects first-quarter net sales to decrease in the mid-single digit range compared to the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $35 million.

The company also guided for full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $6 billion versus estimates of $6.28 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday.

VSCO Price Action: Victoria’s Secret shares were down 22.2% after hours at $19.95 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.