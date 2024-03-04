Tesla CEO Elon Musks Pins Cybertruck Accident At Iconic Beverly Hills Hotel To The Steel Behemoth's Sports Car-Like Agility

Loading... Loading...

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the entrance of The Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Sunday and Elon Musk has a possible reason why.

What Happened: Musk in a post on X, formerly Twitter, noted that despite its truck-like looks, the higher-end version of the Cybertruck has the speed of a sports car. This, he said, might have confused the driver who crashed the vehicle.

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn't expecting so much acceleration,” Musk wrote.

Social media users, however, are seemingly contradicted whether the car was being driven by a valet or the owner of the truck. Benzinga is awaiting a response from the Beverly Hills police department for further details.

The hotel confirmed to Benzinga that the truck was involved in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night at 11:46 p.m. Officers are generating a report and there are no further details available on injuries and property damage at the moment, it added.

Pictures circulated on X show the vehicle’s front poised over some raised cement. The vehicle seems to have sustained damage on one of its front wheels.

Photo by Mike Mareen on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: ‘That Is What Surprises People Most,' Says Elon Musk After New Owner Says His Chunky Steel Cybertruck More Comfortable Than Model S