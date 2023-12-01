Did Tesla Overpromise And Underdeliver With The Cybertruck?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA disappointed many consumers on Thursday by delivering less value for higher prices with its Cybertrucks, which have seen a significant increase compared to the initial 2019 estimates, coupled with a lower-than-promised range.

During its unveiling in November 2019, Tesla presented tentative pricing for three Cybertruck versions. The entry-level, single-motor, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version was initially slated to start at $39,900 with an estimated range of 250 miles per charge. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant was projected to begin at $49,900, and the top-tier tri-motor all-wheel drive at $69,900, offering a range exceeding 500 miles.

However, as deliveries have now commenced, the pricing has surged significantly. The RWD version now starts at $60,990, marking a considerable 53% increase from the initial estimates. The lower-end AWD version commands a 60% hike, priced at $79,990, while the top-tier AWD version, now dubbed the Cyberbeast, is just $10 shy of a staggering $100,000.

Moreover, even the most expensive version fails to deliver the promised 500 miles per charge. The longest range provided by the all-electric truck is presently 340 miles without a range extender. With the optional range extender, a battery pack that fits into the truck’s bed, the range can be extended to a maximum of 470 miles.

Why It’s Important: “Tesla Cybertruck is notably the first time that Tesla is straight up not delivering on some of the key specs they promised,” renowned tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee wrote on X. “At this point I can’t be surprised if Roadster 2.0 has nowhere near 600 miles of range either,” he added, referring to the second generation Roadster the company intends to build next year and touted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the "fastest production car ever made."

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Dismisses Talk Of Tesla’s Incredibly Good Cybertruck Viral Marketing: ‘It’s Just What The Product Does’

Photo courtesy: Tesla