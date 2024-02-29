'They Clearly Have Great Taste:' Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thrilled By Growing List Of Celebs Buying Cybertrucks With No Discounts Or Paid Promotions

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to social media on Thursday to praise several celebrities who have recently been seen driving the company’s unconventional Cybertruck.

Star Power Behind the Wheel: The list of celebrity Cybertruck owners reportedly includes socialite Kim Kardashian, singer Lady Gaga, songwriter Pharrell Williams, tennis star Serena Williams, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Justin Bieber, television host Jay Leno, and music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Responding to the growing list, Musk tweeted, “Well, they clearly have great taste!” He further clarified that Tesla did not provide any discounts or endorsements to these celebrities.

From Instagram Posts To Black Matte Wraps:

Kardashian showcased the electric pickup truck in her Instagram story last month, calling it a “Cool Carpool Mom” vehicle. This was her second time sharing a picture of the Cybertruck on the platform.

The star couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, were also spotted personalizing their Cybertruck with a black matte wrap last month, catching Musk’s attention.

Williams was seen driving a Cybertruck in January, interestingly after it was featured in his music video last June.

One of the first celebrities to join the Cybertruck club was Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who has been spotted enjoying rides with his wife, Serena Williams, in their new electric vehicle.

Full Price For Everyone, Even Rappers:

Musk is known for his stance on fair pricing. He previously denied rapper Snoop Dogg’s request for a free Tesla, stating, “Everyone pays full price for a Tesla, including me.” Dogg, in a 2022 video, claimed that one of Musk’s associates offered him a Tesla at his show.

Beyond Celebrities: Porsche’s Electrified Curiosity

Earlier this week, Electrek reported that a Porsche dealership purchased a Cybertruck at an auction for $244,000, exceeding the price of a top-end version. When a user inquired about Musk’s opinion on this purchase, he tweeted, “When they take it apart, they will discover a lot of new technology.”

While the purpose of the purchase remains unclear – studying the vehicle or potential resale – Musk expressed his respect for Porsche’s engineering, acknowledging they “have some ways to go with electric to match their combustion skills.”

Tesla began deliveries of the Cybertruck in late November.

