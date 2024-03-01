Microsoft Unveils DirectSR API, A Boost for AI-Upscaling with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT has introduced a new Windows API, DirectSR, aimed at revolutionizing how game developers incorporate AI-upscaling technologies from leading companies like Nvidia Corp NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD, and Intel Corp INTC into their games.

As program manager Joshua Tucker described, DirectSR is the crucial connection facilitating games to utilize super-resolution technologies.

This new API promises to deliver a smoother and more efficient gaming experience compatible across various hardware platforms, the Verge reports.

The essence of DirectSR lies in its ability to support multi-vendor super-resolution (SR) technologies through a unified set of inputs and outputs.

This approach enables developers to implement a single code path to activate diverse solutions, including Nvidia’s DLSS Super Resolution, AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel’s XeSS.

The advantage for developers is significant, as it absolves them from the need to individually code for each upscaling technology, streamlining the development process.

This announcement follows the discovery of an “Automatic Super Resolution” feature in a test version of Windows 11, which suggested the use of AI to enhance the smoothness and detail of supported games.

Price Action: MSFT shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $412.12 at last check Friday.

