OnlyFans CEO Wants To Shed Adult Content Image To Make It A 'Safe Space': 'That's Why I Don't Tend To Use The P Word'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, the CEO of OnlyFans, Keily Blair, emphasized that the platform is not exclusively for adult content. This assertion comes amid a rebranding effort to distance the platform from its previous association with adult content.

What Happened: Blair clarified that OnlyFans is not a porn site during a recent interview with Financial Times. She stressed that the term “porn” carries negative connotations and that OnlyFans also hosts non-adult content such as messaging, chats, and discussions on various topics.

“The word "porn" has been wrapped up in some of the negative things that were the case for the adult-content industry, and we've done an awful lot to try and help adult-content creators to have a safe space on the internet and be treated with respect. That's the reason why I don't tend to use the P word,” Blair clarified.

Blair, who took over as CEO in January 2022, mentioned that she follows a diverse range of creators on the platform, including adult content creators, sports stars, and music artists. She emphasized that the platform offers a wide variety of content and that creators have the freedom to produce the content they want.

See Also: This Trader Turned $2,708 Into $3.25 Million With Trump-Related MAGA Memecoin

Blair’s comments come amid the platform’s efforts to rebrand itself away from its association with adult content. OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and was acquired by Leonid Radvinsky, an entrepreneur who also owns porn sites, two years later. Since then, the platform has been primarily associated with adult content.

Why It Matters: The rebranding effort by OnlyFans is a significant shift for the platform, which has long been associated with adult content. This move is in line with the platform’s previous decision in 2021 to ban sexually explicit content, a decision that was later reversed due to backlash from creators and fans.

The platform’s association with adult content has also been a point of contention, with celebrities like Snoop Dogg publicly rejecting lucrative deals to join the platform.

Despite this rebranding effort, OnlyFans has seen a surge in popularity, creating a new generation of high earners and millionaires who are seeking investment opportunities to grow and secure their wealth.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar, Triggering $750M In Liquidations: Analyst Predicts King Crypto To Reach $200K If This Key Level Is Broken

Image by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.