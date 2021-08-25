OnlyFans Reverses Decision, Will Keep Pornographic Content Online

One week after announcing it will no longer host the presentation of sexually explicit content, the online subscription platform OnlyFans has reversed itself and stated that the erotic elements of the site can remain in place.

What Happened: The British-based service initially stated it would prohibit sexually explicit content beginning in October at the request of its “banking partners and payout providers.” The company was also reportedly having problems attracting new investors because of its ribald clothing-free videos and photographs.

However, on Wednesday morning OnlyFan tweeted it “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.”

The site added that it “stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Why It Happened: Since it launched in 2016, the privately-owned site claimed to have more than 2 million content creators and 130 million registered users.

Although OnlyFans doesn't function as a pornography site – its content creators include social media-savvy celebrities including Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Tyga and Blac Chyna it has become better known as a resource for amateur and professional adult entertainment providers.

In an Aug. 24 interview with the Financial Times, OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely claimed banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Metro Bank plc (OTC: MBNKF) had prevented OnlyFans from paying its creators.

“The change in policy, we had no choice – the short answer is banks,” Stokely said. “We pay over 1 million creators over $300 million every month, and making sure that these funds get to creators involves using the banking sector.”