Snoop Dogg Reveals Why He Said 'No' To $100M OnlyFans Deal: 'Ain't No Way In The World She Gonna Allow Me'

Iconic rapper and media personality Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, earlier this week divulged that he declined a $100 million proposal to participate on OnlyFans, a well-known adult-oriented content site.

What Happened: According to the rapper, OnlyFans presented a high-value deal inviting him to join their platform, HuffPost reported. The deal entailed explicit content creation for the subscription-based site, which Snoop Dogg rejected.

The rapper divulged this information during an Instagram Live series, “Wake & Bake with Double S Express,” hosted by Slink Johnson, a comedian and actor.

"They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there," Snoop Dogg said. "They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'"

Despite having endorsed a wide array of products throughout his career, from pet goods to sweets, Snoop Dogg said he declined the tempting nine-figure offer because Shante Broadus, his wife and manager, disapproved of the concept.

"I'm like, I got a Black wife," Snoop explained. "Ain't no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money."

OnlyFans did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: Snoop Dogg’s decision comes despite his history of diverse business ventures and endorsements. Even if the rapper's wife had approved, Snoop Dogg’s packed schedule might not have allowed him to commit to OnlyFans.

"Dre Day" and "Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang" famed-rapper is scheduled to serve as a “special correspondent” for NBC during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Just earlier this month, it was reported that the rapper has teamed up with Willie Nelson and Martha Stewart for a humorous and successful advertising campaign for BIC’s EZ Reach Lighters. The campaign significantly boosted year-over-year sales and improved consumer sentiment.

However, his refusal to join OnlyFans highlights Snoop Dogg’s selective approach to endorsements and his commitment to maintaining personal boundaries despite lucrative offers, the report noted.

