The House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has come to the defense of Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, amid scrutiny over his foreign business dealings.

What Happened: In an interview, on Thursday, Jordan dismissed the allegations against Kushner as baseless and described the investigations into Kushner as “ridiculous.”

He emphasized that the Trump family has been subjected to extensive scrutiny.

"The idea that Jared Kushner did something wrong is ridiculous," Jordan said.

"I mean, the Trump family has been investigated more than any family on the planet, and what they've attempted to do to President Trump and been doing to President Trump over the last seven years is unbelievable," Jordan said.

The defense comes in the wake of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, drawing attention to Kushner’s foreign business dealings during a closed-door deposition with House lawmakers. Hunter Biden, who has been under investigation by the GOP for alleged corruption related to his overseas business ventures, pointed out Kushner’s business deals with foreign entities.

During the deposition, Hunter Biden, who has been a focal point of the GOP’s impeachment investigation into President Biden, highlighted the contrast between his business dealings with independent businessmen and Kushner’s dealings with foreign governments.

Why It Matters: Kushner, who was also a key advisor to Trump, was responsible for Middle East policy during his time in the Trump administration. He secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia six months after leaving his White House position, a deal that raised eyebrows.

The scrutiny of Kushner’s foreign business dealings is not new. Democratic Congress members have repeatedly raised concerns about potential ethical breaches related to this Saudi investment, alleging a "quid-pro-quo" arrangement. Last year, it was reported that the controversial Saudi investment in Kushner’s private equity firm would not be affected even if Trump were re-elected, according to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This raised questions about the potential conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, Jordan in September also rushed to defend Kushner after his Saudi connections were being scrutinized during Joe Biden‘s impeachment hearing. Jordan highlighted Kushner’s key role in the historic Abraham Accords. According to the Republicans, Kushner's prior business experience and expertise justify his role, unlike Hunter Biden who lacked relevant qualifications for his position on a Ukrainian energy company board.

