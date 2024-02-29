Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts 'Good Results' For Trump's Immunity Claims As Supreme Court Takes Up Case

Loading... Loading...

In a recent turn of events, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has expressed her satisfaction over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear arguments regarding the immunity claims of former President Donald Trump in a crucial election case.

What Happened: Greene welcomed the development, stating, “I’m very happy that this is going to the Supreme Court where I think we can expect good results and I really hope to see the Supreme Court protect presidential immunity,” during an interview with Just The News.

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case could significantly impact Trump’s legal battles and possibly influence the 2024 presidential elections. This development has temporarily paused Trump’s criminal trial proceedings, a decision that is seen as an initial setback for Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Why It Matters: This decision by the U.S. Supreme Court can significantly impact Trump’s legal battles and could have implications for the 2024 presidential elections. The decision to hear the case concerning Trump’s claim of criminal immunity has temporarily halted his criminal trial proceedings. This development is seen as an initial setback for Special Counsel Smith, but it keeps the possibility of a jury trial alive before the 2024 presidential election.

Despite the pause in proceedings, Trump’s legal challenges continue. His niece, Mary Trump, noted that the Supreme Court’s decision may not significantly impact her uncle’s legal challenges, as he faces two criminal state cases, one in New York for allegedly falsifying business records and one in Georgia for election interference.

Image via Shutterstock

