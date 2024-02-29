'Embarrassing Admission,' Says Trump's Niece As Lawyers Argue Ex-President Lacked Means To Foot Legal Bill: 'MAGA Movement Pummeled By Relentless Bad News'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump, who grapples with a slew of legal overhangs, got a slight reprieve on Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear his presidential immunity claim in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. The former president’s niece Mary Trump, however, contended that this may not mean much for her uncle.

Financial Mess: Mary Trump, a psychologist, said the SCOTUS shouldn’t have taken the case at all. The development will in no way affect Donald Trump’s state cases, she said, adding that the former president faces two criminal state cases, one in New York for allegedly falsifying business records and one in Georgia for election inference.

Some charges in the Georgia state case carry mandatory prison sentences, she added.

“Despite this horrible decision, in the last 24 hours, the MAGA movement was pummeled by relentless bad news,” Mary Trump said of the SCOTUS move.

Mary Trump noted that her uncle’s lawyers said to the New York Appellate court that he could only post a $100 million bond in the civil fraud case, adding that “provisions of the verdict make it impossible for him to secure a bond for the full amount (of $454 million).”

The psychologist sees the admission as an embarrassment for her uncle. “For someone who spent his entire life telling lies about his net worth and the amount of cash he has on hand, his lawyer's claim was an embarrassing admission for him,” she said.

The state Appellate Judge Anil Singh, however, has denied his request, Mary Trump said. This has left Donald Trump with no other option but to post a bond covering the full amount of the judgment, plus interest, she said. “Donald still has until mid-March to appeal Singh's decision—as long as he can come up with the cash,” she added.

The ban on Donald Trump’s ability to obtain loans from a New York bank, however, was lifted, Mary Trump said. But she expressed doubts about whether any bank would be willing to advance any loan to beleaguered Donald Trump.

The psychologist and podcaster made note of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ comment that she would be “forced to expend substantial resources to execute the judgment on defendants' real property and other assets.”

“Has anyone calculated how many gold sneakers Donald has to sell to afford the entire judgment?” she said.

Age Is Just A Number: Mary Trump also noted that MAGA Republicans may not like what President Joe Biden’s doctor said after his annual physical examination. “

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who is Biden’s longtime physician, said the president is “fit for duty” following his third presidential physical examination, the New York Times said. The doctor reportedly said the president had undergone an “extremely detailed” neurological exam that did not turn up evidence of stroke, neurological disorders, or Parkinson's disease.

The Times report said there has been no clarity on whether the examination contained “common tests for assessing cognitive decline or detecting signs of dementia that are often recommended for older adults.”

One of the major concerns voters express about Biden is his age and mental ability to discharge the duties as president. His supporters, however, argue that Donald Trump is not a lot of younger either. Biden trails Donald Trump by a narrow margin in hypothetical matchups, going by multiple nationwide polls.

