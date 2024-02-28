Loading... Loading...

Conservative media personality, Tucker Carlson, accused comedian Jon Stewart of being “a tool of the regime” after Stewart criticized Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Carlson, on ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, expressed his disappointment with people like Stewart who he believes are trying to condition the public to accept less.

"That's kind of what I was saying: Even the Russians under Vladimir freaking Putin can live like this. And no, it's not a feature of dictatorship," Carlson said.

"That's the most, I think, discouraging and most dishonest line by people like Jon Stewart who really are trying to prepare the population for accepting a lot less. He is really a tool of the regime in a sinister way, always has been."

This came after Stewart, on his late-night show, last week criticized Carlson for his trip to Moscow, where he praised the Russian economy and infrastructure just days before opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison.

“You aren't as dumb as your face would have us believe,” Stewart said of Carlson.

"Perhaps, if your handlers had allowed, you would have seen there is a hidden fee to all your cheap groceries and orderly streets."

Why It Matters: Carlson’s recent interview has drawn widespread criticism. His conversation with Putin, where he appeared to be sympathetic toward the Russian leader, was met with backlash. Critics criticized Carlson for playing into Putin's hands, with former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi suggesting that the Russian president chose Carlson for the interview because he knew Carlson would not challenge him.

Despite the criticism, Carlson has maintained that he is not pro-Putin, although he has consistently criticized mainstream media coverage of Russia's war against Ukraine. He laughed off the mockery from Stewart and others, saying, “Like, ‘How dare you expect that? What are you, a Stalinist?' It's like, no, I'm an American. I'm like a decent person.”

Meanwhile, Stewart, on his show also suggested a unique approach to resolving the Gaza conflict. Stewart then humorously suggested that the solution could be as simple as asking God, as it is "his house." He then got serious and outlined his proposal for ending the violence in Gaza.

