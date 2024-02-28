'The Daily Show' Host Jon Stewart Proposes Unconventional Solution To Gaza Conflict: 'Let's Just Ask God'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent episode of his show, Jon Stewart, the renowned comedian, and political commentator, proposed a novel solution to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

What Happened: Stewart, on his show, “The Daily Show,” suggested a unique approach to resolve the Gaza conflict, reported Business Insider. He humorously proposed a scaled-up version of a 2014 event in Maine, where Israeli and Palestinian teens traded “rockets for rackets” at a summer-camp-style gathering.

Stewart then humorously suggested that the solution could be as simple as asking God, as it is “his house.” He then got serious and outlined his proposal for ending the violence in Gaza.

“Starting now, no preconditions, no earned trust, no partners for peace,” Stewart said.

“Israel stops bombing. Hamas releases the hostages. The Arab countries who claim Palestine is their top priority come in and form a demilitarized zone between Israel and a free Palestinian state.”

“Let’s just ask God.”

Stewart suggested a NATO-like organization, “METO,” involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan, to guarantee security for both sides. He acknowledged that the idea of a NATO-style organization in the Middle East has been suggested before but has failed to gain traction.

Why It Matters: The Gaza conflict has been a longstanding issue, with various attempts at resolution. President Joe Biden has suggested that a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could be imminent, possibly as early as this weekend.

The U.S. has recently proposed a UN resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking a significant shift in its stance towards the conflict. The proposal highlighted the potential for a major Israeli ground offensive into Rafah, which could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

Amid the escalating chaos in the region, the World Food Program suspended food deliveries to northern Gaza, raising concerns about a potential famine. China has also warned of a serious humanitarian disaster in Gaza, adding to the mounting international pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Image Via Shutterstock

