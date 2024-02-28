Houthi Rebels Demand End Of Israel's 'Aggression' In Gaza To Halt Red Sea Attacks

Loading... Loading...

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have issued a warning to Israel, stating that they will only reconsider their missile and drone attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea if Israel ceases its “aggression” in the Gaza Strip.

What Happened: The Houthi rebels, who control major parts of Yemen, have linked their ongoing attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea to the Israeli “aggression” in Gaza. The rebels have stated that they will only reassess their attacks if the Israeli siege of Gaza ends and humanitarian aid is allowed to enter, Reuters reported.

“There will be no halt to any operations that help Palestinian people except when the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the siege stop,” said Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, according to the report.

These warnings come in the wake of a recent attack on a Greek-flagged bulk cargo vessel, Sea Champion, which was struck by a missile in the Red Sea. The ship, which arrived in Aden, Yemen, on Feb. 21, was reportedly hit by a missile fired by Houthi militia.

The Houthi rebels have also been accused of launching a missile near a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier on Tuesday. The vessel was located 63 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

These attacks have led to an increase in shipping risks in the region, with the global container line Maersk advising clients to prepare for disruptions in the Red Sea. Seafarers have also signed agreements to receive double pay when entering high-risk zones and have the right to refuse to sail on ships passing through the Red Sea.

Why It Matters: The Houthi rebels’ ultimatum to Israel comes amid escalating tensions in the region. The rebels have been conducting a series of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, which they claim are in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s actions in the Gaza war.

These attacks have drawn a strong response from the international community. In January, a U.S.-led coalition initiated a series of attacks on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in response to the attacks on Red Sea ships. The coalition, which included the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, executed over a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen.

In February, the Houthi rebels attempted to strike an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile. The missile, likely aimed at the MV Torm Thor, missed the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated tanker, but the attempt further heightened tensions in the region.

These recent developments have raised concerns about the safety of international shipping in the Red Sea and the potential impact on global trade and supply chains.

