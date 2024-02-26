US Says Houthi Missile Aimed For American Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Aden Misses Target

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed that Yemen’s Houthi movement attempted to strike an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile, but the attempt failed.

What Happened: The missile, likely aimed at the MV Torm Thor, missed the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated tanker, the Reuters reported. The missile impacted the water without causing any damage or injuries, according to CENTCOM. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the failed attack, stating it was in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

CENTCOM also disclosed that it had shot down two unmanned aerial attack vehicles in the southern Red Sea in self-defense. The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles since Nov. 19, protesting Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The conflict stemming from Israel’s war with the Palestinian group Hamas has had regional implications. Apart from the Houthi attacks, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, backed by Iran, has engaged in skirmishes with Israel along the Israel-Lebanon border. Additionally, Iraqi militia have targeted bases hosting U.S. forces.

Why It Matters: This incident follows a previously reported missile attack by Houthi militants on a ship carrying fertilizer in the Red Sea. The U.S. Central Command declared the incident an “environmental disaster,” with the ship, Rubymar, taking on water and releasing an 18-mile oil slick.

Furthermore, a recent interview with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command, revealed that the ongoing conflict with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea is the most extensive naval battle the U.S. has faced since World War II.

