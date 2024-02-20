Houthi Rebels Target British Cargo Ship, Bring Down US Drone

Loading... Loading...

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have attacked a British cargo ship and shot down a U.S. drone, further escalating tensions in the region.

What Happened: The Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack on the British cargo ship and the downing of the American drone, Politico reported. The cargo ship, Rubymar, flying the Belize flag, was damaged in the Gulf of Aden. The ship’s crew has been reported safe.

Yahya Sare‘e, the Houthi spokesperson, announced the attack on social media. The ship, operated by a Lebanese company, was en route from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

"The ship suffered catastrophic damage and came to a complete halt," a Houthi spokesperson said.

"As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden."

The Houthi rebels also claimed to have shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone near the Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah. The U.S. has not yet confirmed this claim.

The UK government has confirmed that the Rubymar is taking on water and has been abandoned, with its crew safely rescued, according to a report by BBC.

The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region, following a series of attacks by the Houthi rebels on commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea since mid-November. In response, the U.K. and U.S. military have conducted targeted air and missile strikes against the Iran-backed militants. The EU is also planning a defensive mission in the region.

Why It Matters: The recent attack on the British cargo ship and the U.S. drone is the latest in a series of provocations by the Houthi rebels. The rebels have been targeting commercial shipping since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The attacks have been seen as a means to pressure Israel and its allies over the war in Gaza.

These attacks have led to significant disruptions in global trade, prompting the U.S. to reclassify the Houthi rebels as terrorists in January. Despite diplomatic efforts, including urging China to intervene, the attacks have continued, raising concerns among major global powers.

The recent attack on the British cargo ship and the U.S. drone further underscores the need for a coordinated international response to address the escalating situation in the region.

