China Warns Of 'Serious Humanitarian Disaster' In Gaza As Israel Faces Mounting Pressure For Ceasefire

China has issued a warning to Israel, cautioning of a potential “serious humanitarian disaster” in Gaza. This comes amid mounting international pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

What Happened: China has urged Israel to halt its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that if the fighting doesn’t cease, it could lead to a “serious humanitarian disaster,” reported South China Morning Post.

China has called on Israel to stop its military operation immediately and take all necessary measures to prevent innocent civilian casualties. This warning from China adds to the mounting international pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Amid this pressure, CIA Director William Burns is set to arrive in Cairo for further discussions on a Qatari-mediated ceasefire. The U.S. and the U.N. have also cautioned Israel against a ground offensive in Rafah without a plan to protect civilians.

"As it is, there is no place that is currently safe in Gaza," said United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Why It Matters: The recent warning from China is part of a broader international push for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This conflict has been ongoing for four months, resulting in significant civilian casualties and a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

These developments come in the wake of a recent Israeli air strike in Rafah to free two hostages, which resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people. The White House had advised against this operation without ensuring the safety of the civilians in the area. The U.S. has been trying to broker a ceasefire, but Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted on a complete victory before agreeing to a truce.

Amid the ongoing conflict, it’s worth noting that the militant group Hamas has been reportedly armed with weapons from Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea. This has allowed Hamas to effectively combat the superior Israeli armament and technology, leading to a prolonged and devastating conflict.

Furthermore, the conflict has also had implications on social media, with legislators in the U.S. calling for a ban on the Chinese-controlled social media platform TikTok due to its alleged pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli stance.

