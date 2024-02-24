Donald Trump Owes Way More In Damages In New York Fraud Case Than Previously Thought

Loading... Loading...

Judge Arthur Engoron has ruled that Donald Trump must pay an extra $99 million in interest, along with a $355 million verdict, in response to a civil fraud lawsuit that accused Trump, his family, and their company of inflating asset values to secure better loan terms.

The decision increases the total damages Trump owes to $454 million. The judgment, which formalizes the Feb. 16 verdict against Trump and was posted to the Manhattan court docket on Friday, gives the former president a 30-day window to file an appeal.

The accruing interest on Trump's debt will add nearly $112,000 daily until payment is made, even during the appeal process, reported Bloomberg.

Combined with the $83.3 million he owes following the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, the verdict brings Trump's total damages owed to approximately $540 million. The judgment also includes interest on damages that must be paid by Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, which total about $10.4 million.

While the verdict didn't impose the lifetime ban on Trump conducting business in New York that Attorney General Letitia James had requested, it does enforce a three-year prohibition. This marks a setback for Trump, given his extensive business ties in New York City.

The latest decision comes at a critical time as Trump campaigns for a return to the presidency while facing four criminal cases, with one set to trial next month in Manhattan.

