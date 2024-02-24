Trump Vs. Biden: Poll Shows One Candidate Holding Slim Advantage Over Another In Hypothetical Matchup

Loading... Loading...

In a recent national poll, former President Donald Trump has edged ahead of President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 matchup, though the margin is narrower than some might expect.

The Marquette Law School national survey reveals that 51% of voters favor Trump, while 49% back Biden in a direct head-to-head contest.

Even when voters are presented with additional options, including supporting "someone else" or abstaining from voting, Trump maintains a lead with 45% compared to Biden's 42%.

This pattern holds across various scenarios, including a hypothetical five-candidate race where Trump still comes out on top.

Trump's advantage extends to likely voters, where he leads Biden 52% to 48% among independent voters, with a significant 11-point lead.

This polling data suggests that Trump's appeal remains strong in crucial voter demographics, potentially shaping the dynamics of the next presidential election.

The survey also explores voter preferences on critical issues, revealing that a majority favor Trump over Biden regarding immigration, border security and the economy.

Both candidates have secured their positions as the front-runners in their respective party primaries, setting the stage for a closely contested election.

