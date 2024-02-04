Biden Vs. Trump 2024 Showdown, Jean Carroll's $83M Defamation Award, Nikki Haley Slamming Ex-President And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

The political landscape continues to buzz with intrigue, as potential 2024 presidential candidates make headlines. Former President Donald Trump’s financial standing and legal battles have sparked debates. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s strategic oil trading decisions have garnered attention. Here’s what you might have missed this week.

Biden vs. Trump: 2024 Race Tightens

A recent poll suggests a potential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The Emerson College Polling national survey held in late January showed Trump with 46% voter support, just one point ahead of Biden. This shows a glimmer of hope for the Democratic camp, despite Trump’s slight lead. Read the full article here.

Trump’s $10 Billion Claim Questioned

David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter and biographer of Donald Trump, has cast doubt on Trump’s claim of being worth $10 billion. During an appearance on CNN's "Anderson 360," Johnston expressed skepticism about the former president’s wealth, challenging Trump’s 2015 assertion of being a billionaire ten times over. Read the full article here.

E Jean Carroll Donates $83M Defamation Award

Victor in an $83 million defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, E Jean Carroll, has announced her plans to donate the award money to causes Trump opposes. The jury directed Trump to pay Carroll for reputational repair and emotional distress, from which she plans to establish a fund for women assaulted by Trump. Read the full article here.

Nikki Haley Criticizes Trump’s $50M Legal Bills

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley, has criticized Donald Trump for his estimated $50 million legal expenses over the past year. Haley argued on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump’s focus on legal battles could undermine his chances against Joe Biden in a potential election rematch. Read the full article here.

Biden: The Master Oil Trader?

The Biden administration has been replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as oil prices fell in Q4, showcasing strategic trading decisions. This follows Biden’s 2022 decision to release 180 million barrels from the SPR to calm the market amid a price spike following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read the full article here.

