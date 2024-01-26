'America Is Finished,' Says 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki As He Slams 'Kangaroo Court' For Disallowing Trump's Testimony In Jean Carroll Defamation Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-seller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” expressed concern about the U.S. judiciary system on Thursday.

What Happened: In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki stated, “America is finished,” following the testimony of former President Donald Trump in the defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, overseeing the case, allowed Trump only short answers during his three-minute testimony, reported AP. When Trump disobeyed the judge’s order, Kaplan instructed the jury to disregard the comments.

Kiyosaki commented on the situation, saying, “The judge in Trump’s trial interrupted The Donald, often disallowing our former President's testimony. If the judge is [the] prosecuting attorney and the presiding judge, then the judge presides over a Kangaroo Court. America is finished if our courts are for Kangaroos.”

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, mentioned in a substack post that her uncle might end up paying more than the $10 million in damages Carroll demanded after he repeatedly maligned her on social media. Carroll previously won a sexual assault case against Trump, receiving $5 million in damages.

Closing arguments in the defamation lawsuit are expected Friday, with the nine jurors set to deliberate later in the day, according to AP.

Trump faces numerous civil and criminal cases at both federal and state levels, covering issues such as election subversion, the Jan. 6 insurrection, mishandling of classified documents, and fraudulently overstating property values. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a case referred by the Colorado Supreme Court to determine Trump’s eligibility to be on ballots due to his role in the Capitol riot.

Despite these legal challenges, opinion polls indicate that Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and is expected to potentially beat Biden in future elections.

