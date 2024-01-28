E. Jean Carroll Vows To Use $83.3M Defamation Damages From Trump For Good, Pledges Not To 'Waste A Cent'

Loading... Loading...

E. Jean Carroll, the recent victor in a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, is considering how best to use the $83.3 million awarded to her, as reported by The New York Times on Sunday.

What Happened: Carroll has pledged not to “waste a cent” of the money and intends to “do something good with it.” While she hasn’t finalized her plans, she did reveal one indulgence – premium dog food for her Great Pyrenees and pit bull.

The defamation damages awarded to Carroll far surpass the $5 million she received in a previous trial against Trump. However, the funds may not be immediately available as Trump has voiced his intention to appeal.

In her first interview since the verdict, Carroll appeared content and relaxed. She had sued Trump for defamation after he labeled her a liar when she accused him of sexual assault in a magazine article in June 2019.

Carroll, 80, views the verdict as a victory for women, particularly in the current climate where women’s rights are under threat in many states. She also commended her legal team for their efforts over the past four years, resulting in jury awards totaling nearly $90 million.

Despite the victory, Carroll remains wary of Trump’s next move, stating she can’t predict his actions. However, she is committed to using the awarded money to effect, as of yet unspecified, real changes.

Why It Matters: The verdict, announced on Friday, ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit, as reported by Benzinga.

The awarded amount includes $7.3 million for compensatory damages, $11 million for reputation restoration, and $65 million in punitive damages. Trump, who was found liable last year of sexually abusing the writer, has announced plans to appeal and called the verdict “absolutely ridiculous.”

The verdict has been seen as a significant blow to Trump, with his niece describing it as one of the worst days in his life, as per Benzinga.

Former Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney Andrew Weissmann pointed out that the courts are standing up to the ex-president, as reported by Benzinga.

Photo by julieannesmo on Wikimedia Commons

