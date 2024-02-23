Trump Would Lose General Election, Says GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley: 'We Will Have A Female President'

Loading... Loading...

Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, has made a bold prediction about the 2024 general election, asserting that former President Donald Trump would not emerge victorious if he were the GOP nominee.

What Happened: Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and ex-UN ambassador, expressed her views on CNN’s “The Lead” with anchor Jake Tapper.

“Donald Trump will not win the general election. You can have him win any primary you want — he will not win a general election. We will have a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris,” she said.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: Swing State Pennsylvania’s Voters Favor This Candidate For Presidency, But Poll Data Reveals Potential Setback Factors

“But if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election,” she added.

Haley went on to say, “Don’t complain about what happens in general elections, if you don’t really think about that in this primary,” adding, “These are the two most disliked politicians in America,” referring to Trump and President Joe Biden.

She once again raised the issue of Trump and Biden’s age saying, “You look at the military that cap retirement at 65. You look at the pilots, they cap retirement at 65. We’ve got a lot to fix in this country.”

Why It Matters: Haley’s prediction comes amidst a challenging time in her campaign. Despite her determination to stay in the race, she has been subjected to a barrage of online attacks by pro-Trump internet trolls, as she remains the last standing opponent to Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

Her campaign has also been marked by her vocal opposition to Trump’s policies, particularly his stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, despite her efforts, Trump’s lead in the GOP nomination race continues to widen. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.8% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 16.9% support.

Read Next: Trump’s Legal Team Requests 30-Day Extension on $355M Fraud Verdict Payment: Lawyers Say NY Attorney General In ‘Unseemly Rush’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley Images via Shutterstock