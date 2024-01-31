Trump And Biden Are 'Grumpy Old Men' — Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Aim At 'Stumbling Seniors' In New Ad Blitz

Loading... Loading...

In a bold move, former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, has initiated a new ad campaign that takes aim at both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, characterizing them as “decrepit, doddering old fools”.

What Happened: The ad campaign is scheduled to launch this week. The campaign, encompassing online videos, digital ads, and voter emails, portrays Trump and Biden as “Grumpy Old Men”, referencing the 1993 film featuring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon.

Haley posted a teaser of the advertisement on X, formerly Twitter, which was first noted on Vanity Fair.

The ads reportedly lampoon the perceived mental confusion, light campaign trail presence, and economic policies of both men, which Haley’s campaign suggests have contributed to high inflation. The campaign includes episodes titled “Stumbling Seniors,” “Basement Buddies,” and “Profligate Pols.”

A representative for Haley’s campaign expressed, “Nearly 50% of Republicans and 70% of Americans don't want to watch grumpy old men stumble across America when our country is on the brink and the world is on fire.”

In February of last year, Haley proposed mandatory competency tests for elected officials over 75, without directly naming Trump or Biden. Earlier this month, she questioned Trump’s mental fitness after he seemed to confuse her with Nancy Pelosi.

Why It Matters: Haley’s ad campaign comes amidst a heated race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Haley has been gaining ground in the polls, despite Trump’s significant lead. The race has now narrowed down to Trump and Haley, according to a Benzinga report.

Haley has also been vocal about Trump’s legal expenses, arguing that his focus on legal battles could undermine his chances of defeating Biden. Committees supporting Trump spent an estimated $50 million on his legal fees in the past year, a figure comparable to the amount Haley raised through her PACs.

