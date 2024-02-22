Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures trading higher by around 2% on Thursday.

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and announced plans to reduce its salaried workforce by around 10% to help further improve costs. The company said it sees production of 57,000 vehicles in 2024.

Rivian Automotive shares dipped 14.3% to $13.17 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 11.3% to $68.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares declined 6.3% to $12.67 in pre-market trading. Sunrun Inc. RUN shares fell 5.9% to $14.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a proposed private offering of $475 million of convertible senior notes.

