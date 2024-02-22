Biden Labels Russian President 'A Crazy SOB' And Rips Into Trump's Navalny Remarks In Fundraiser Speech

Loading... Loading...

During a recent fundraiser, Joe Biden referred to Vladimir Putin as a “crazy SOB” and criticized Donald Trump for drawing parallels between himself and the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

What Happened: President Biden made these comments on Wednesday at a fundraiser in San Francisco, reported TIME. He expressed concern about the possibility of nuclear conflict with leaders like Putin.

"We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict," Biden said.

Trump’s comparison of himself to Navalny also drew Biden’s criticism. The President expressed disbelief at the statements made by Trump and said that if he had made such comments 10 or 15 years ago, people would have thought he should be committed.

"It astounds me the things that are being said," Biden said.

Biden’s West Coast tour included Southern and Northern California fundraisers, adding to the $130 million his campaign had raised by the end of January.

Why It Matters: Trump made the comparison during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, calling Navalny’s death a “very sad situation” and claiming that his four criminal indictments are politically motivated. He did not criticize Putin in his remarks.

White House spokesman John Kirby announced a “major sanctions package” against Russia to be revealed on Friday. These sanctions are in response to Navalny’s death and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, citing President Biden’s directive to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Navalny.

Earlier this month, Putin had expressed his preference for Biden over Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, citing Biden’s experience and predictability.

