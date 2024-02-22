Tesla Charging Station Maintenance, Expansion In Sweden Under Threat As Trade Union Extends Support To Striking IF Metall

Loading... Loading...

Swedish trade union SEKO on Wednesday warned that its members would halt maintenance, service, and network expansion activities related to Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA charging stations in the country.

What Happened: The move is in sympathy with IF Metall union’s ongoing strike against the EV giant since October. IF Metall’s months-long strike seeks to pressure Tesla into negotiations for collective bargaining agreements for its members. Collective bargaining agreements are an integral part of the Swedish economy, with 90% of the workforce covered by these agreements that govern crucial aspects of employment, such as wages, benefits, and working hours.

“IF Metall’s fight is also our fight. By refusing to comply with the rules of the game here in Sweden, Tesla is trying to gain competitive advantages by giving the workers worse wages and conditions than they would have with a collective agreement. It is of course completely unacceptable,” SEKO’s union President Gabriella Lavecchia said.

Starting March 4 at 1:00 local time, Seko’s members will neither connect nor plan any new charging stations for Tesla if it does not sign a collective agreement with IF Metall, the union said in a statement

Why It Matters: The union expects its strike to negatively affect the company in the long term. Given that the need for charging stations is constantly increasing, the strike will have a greater effect as time goes on, it noted.

The union’s measures include a blockade on all work related to Tesla’s charging stations, including planning, preparation, new connections, network expansion, service, maintenance, and repairs.

“We and our members will do everything we can to ensure that the employees at Tesla get fair conditions at work,” SEKO’s contract secretary Ulrika Nilsson said.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.