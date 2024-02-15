Swedish Union Relaxes Tesla Strike To Address Repair Needs, But There's A Catch

Loading... Loading...

Swedish labor union IF Metall announced on Wednesday a temporary relaxation of its ongoing strike against Tesla Inc. TSLA, allowing certain workshops to repair critically damaged Tesla vehicles from Feb. 19 to April 30.

Who Benefits? This limited concession aims to address the needs of repair shops and Tesla owners facing hardship due to the strike. However, it’s important to note that the exemption only applies to independent workshops impacted by the sympathy blockade, not Tesla’s own service centers.

Repairs are restricted to older cars covered by insurance, and IF Metall estimates this will encompass 5-10% of all Tesla repairs.

Why It Matters: The strike initiated by IF Metall in late October seeks to pressure Tesla into negotiations for collective bargaining agreements. Since then, other unions have joined in solidarity, including dockworkers, cleaning staff, electricians, and postal workers.

Sweden has a strong tradition of collective bargaining, with 90% of the workforce covered by agreements that govern crucial aspects of employment, such as wages, benefits, and working hours.

