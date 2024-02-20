Taiwan Accuses China's Coast Guard Of Triggering 'Panic' By Boarding Tourist Boat Near Disputed Islands

Loading... Loading...

The boarding of a Taiwanese tourist boat by China’s coast guard near the disputed Kinmen islands has sparked panic among the Taiwanese people. The Taiwanese military, however, has stated that it does not intend to intervene.

What Happened: The Taiwanese coast guard reported that six Chinese coast guard officers boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat on Monday, checking its route plan, certificate and crew licenses before leaving after around half an hour, reported Reuters.

“We think it has harmed our people’s feelings and triggered people’s panic. That was also not in line with the interest of the people across the strait,” Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council, said on the sidelines of parliament in Taipei on Tuesday.

China’s coast guard on Sunday said that it would commence regular patrols and establish law enforcement activities around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands. This move followed the deaths of two Chinese nationals who had entered restricted waters too close to Kinmen and were pursued by Taiwan’s coast guard.

At parliament, Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng stated that the military would refrain from “actively intervening” in the incident to prevent further escalation of tensions. “Let’s handle the matter peacefully,” he said. “Not escalating tensions is our response.”

Why It Matters: The incident comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. In a recent development, Guatemala reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, despite seeking to strengthen its economic relations with China. This move raised concerns about the future of Guatemala’s relations with Taiwan.

Earlier in January, Taiwan reported the presence of six Chinese balloons in its airspace, alongside Chinese warplanes and navy ships, adding to the ongoing tensions between the two nations. This incident was seen as part of a larger campaign of intimidation against Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Amid these tensions, a war game simulation predicted a grim outcome for Taiwan if tensions rise with China during a hypothetical return to the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2025. The simulation concluded with Taiwan being unable to meet the demands of China and the U.S.

